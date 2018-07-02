Merkel to fight another day after settling migration row

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives settled a row over migration that threatened to topple her fragile governing coalition late on Monday evening after talks with her rebellious interior minister led him to drop his threat to resign.

Emerging after five hours of talks, Horst Seehofer, leader of Bavaria’s Christian Social Union (CSU), told reporters he would remain in his post after a deal with Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU) that he said would stem illegal immigration.

“After intensive discussions between the CDU and CSU we have reached an agreement on how we can in future prevent illegal immigration on the border between Germany and Austria,” he told reporters on leaving the CDU’s Berlin headquarters.

Under the deal, outlined by the CDU’s general secretary Annagret Kramp-Karrenbauer, migrants who have already applied for asylum in other European Union countries will be held in transit centers on the border while Germany negotiates bilateral deals for their return.

The row had stretched a 70-year-old alliance between the two parties to the breaking point. Under the alliance, CDU left the CSU to fly the conservative flag in the wealthy southern state of Bavaria.

The compromise deal meant that Seehofer was able to hail tighter immigration controls, while Merkel was able to say that Germany adhered to EU rules and was committed to the principles of freedom movement within the bloc.

“The spirit of partnership in the European Union is preserved and at the same time an important step to order (has been taken), Merkel told reporters.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel gives a statement after a meeting with Christian Social Union (CSU) Interior Minister Horst Seehofer at the CDU headquarters in Berlin, Germany, July 2, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

But the crisis, the latest of several rows over migration between the two parties, is another sign of the EU-wide divide between those who want to maintain open borders and those who want to restrict the number of migrants entering the bloc.

Merkel’s CDU relies on the CSU to maintain power through a coalition, which also includes the center-left Social Democrats.

The CSU faces a strong challenge from the far-right Alternative for Germany in October’s regional election.

Even if the immigration dispute has now been settled, it leaves Seehofer, who has gone back on a threat to resign, diminished, experts said. The dispute, and Monday’s compromise, are also a sign that the authority of Merkel, once Europe’s most powerful leader, is waning after 12-1/2 years in office.

Slideshow (11 Images)