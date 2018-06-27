FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 27, 2018 / 5:43 AM / in 24 minutes

No deal yet for German coalition over migrant row: CDU lawmaker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German coalition parties failed to resolve a row over migrant policy during four hours of late night talks on Tuesday and further discussions were needed, Volker Kauder, a senior lawmaker in Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) said on Wednesday.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel talks to parliamentary group leader of the ruling CDU/CSU faction Volker Kauder during a fraction meeting in Berlin, Germany, June 26, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Asked if the three coalition parties had resolved the dispute that threatens Merkel’s three-month old government, Kauder told German television:

“No, it was not to be expected because the party committees meet on Sunday,” he said.

“It is very serious - we saw that in the talks, this is not about something small, it is about something central and important. We need to talk to each other.”

Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

