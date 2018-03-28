FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
March 28, 2018 / 8:20 AM / in 10 hours

Greek crews search for missing migrants near river on Turkish border

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Rescue crews in Greece were searching on Wednesday for migrants who sent out an emergency call from the Greek-Turkish border late on Tuesday, the Greek fire brigade said.

State television said authorities believed about 15 people went missing as they tried to cross the swollen and fast-flowing Evros river which divides Greece from Turkey in the far northeast.

Firefighters were responding to a call to the European Union-wide emergency number 112 but had not found anyone yet, a fire brigade spokeswoman said.

More migrants and refugees are attempting to cross into Greece through its land border with Turkey since a 2016 EU deal with Ankara all but closed the sea route to Greek islands which almost a million people took in 2015.

The Evros crossing is dangerous, and a woman and two children drowned in the river last month. At least 19 people drowned in 2010, according to the United Nations refugee agency.

Reporting by Karolina Tagaris; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.