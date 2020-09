FILE PHOTO: An aerial view of destroyed shelters following a fire at the Moria camp for refugees and migrants on the Island of Lesbos, Greece September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek police have detained five people over the fire which burned the Moria camp to the ground last week, a senior police official said.

Authorities were searching for one more person, Citizen Protection Minister Michalis Chrisohoidis said, without providing any further details.