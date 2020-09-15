Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Fire breaks out near Greece's Samos migrant camp, facilities not at risk

By Reuters Staff

ATHENS (Reuters) - A fire broke out near a migrant camp on the northeastern Aegean island of Samos, burning grass and forest, fire brigade and police officials said on Tuesday.

The migrant camp facilities were not at risk, a police official said. The cause of the fire was still unclear.

A fire burned Greece’s largest refugee camp on the island of Lesbos to the ground last week, forcing more than 12,000 people to the streets and bringing the long-running migrant crisis on Europe’s border back up the political agenda.

Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

