Situation at 'boiling point' at Greek refugee center, U.N. says

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations refugee agency called on Greek authorities on Friday to speed up the transfer of eligible asylum-seekers to the mainland, saying the situation at an overcrowded reception center on Lesbos island was “reaching boiling point”.

FILE PHOTO: Refugees and migrants from the camp of Moria stand in front of riot police during a protest over the camp's conditions, near the city of Mytilene, on the Greek island of Lesbos, May 26, 2018. REUTERS/Elias Marcou

Lesbos, not far from Turkey in the northeast Aegean Sea, was the preferred entry point into the European Union in 2015 for nearly a million Syrians, Afghans and Iraqis, who still comprise about 70 percent of a far lower rate of new arrivals, it said.

More than 7,000 asylum-seekers and migrants - a quarter of them children - are crammed into shelters at the island’s Moria reception center, built for 2,000, Charlie Yaxley of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) told a briefing.

“There are an increasing number of people presenting with mental health problems, the response and treatment is woefully inadequate.”