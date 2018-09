ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece plans to move 2,000 asylum-seekers from the island of Lesbos to the mainland by the end of the month, the government’s spokesman said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Refugees and migrants line up for food distribution at the Moria migrant camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis/File Photo

Greece has been under pressure by human rights organizations and local authorities to ease overcrowding in the island’s biggest camp, Moria, which is currently operating at almost three times its capacity.