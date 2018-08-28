FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 28, 2018 / 5:02 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Hungary's Orban calls for new European Commission that stops migration

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Europe needs a new European Commission and parliament that stand up for the protection of borders and stopping migration, nationalist Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Tuesday after meeting Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini.

Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini meets with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Milan, Italy, August 28, 2018. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Orban, whose right-wing government has built a fence along Hungary’s southern borders to keep out migrants, praised Salvini for being the first senior figure in Europe’s Mediterranean countries to prove “migration can also be stopped by sea”.

“Europe’s security hinges on his (Salvini’s) success,” Orban told a joint news conference with Salvini in Milan.

Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Mark Heinrich

