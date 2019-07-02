World News
Italy court lifts house arrest on detained German captain: judicial source

FILE PHOTO: Carola Rackete, the 31-year-old Sea-Watch 3 captain, disembarks from a Finance police boat and is escorted to a car, in Porto Empedocle, Italy July 1, 2019. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane/File Photo

AGRIGENTO, Italy (Reuters) - A Sicilian court on Tuesday lifted a house arrest order imposed on the captain of a charity rescue ship, who was detained after she brought dozens of African migrants to Italy in defiance of a naval blockade, a judicial source said.

Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said he had hoped for a tougher response from the justice system but promised to expel as soon as possible the captain — 31-year-old German national Carola Rackete.

Rackete is accused of endangering the lives of four policemen aboard a patrol boat that was squeezed against the quay side as she disobeyed Italian military orders and entered the port of Lampedusa in her Sea-Watch boat early on Saturday.

She has denied wrongdoing.

