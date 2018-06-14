France's Macron told Italy's Conte no offense meant on migrants

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron sought to defuse tension with Italy after it criticized its refusal to accept more than 600 migrants on board the Aquarius ship earlier this week, telling the Italian leader no offense was meant.

French President Emmanuel Macron attends the "prise d'armes" military ceremony at the Invalides in Paris, France, June 11, 2018. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

“The French president emphasized that he never said anything meant to offend Italy and the Italian people,” Macron’s office said in a statement on Thursday.

Macron told ministers in a cabinet meeting on Tuesday the Italian government had acted cynically and irresponsibly in its refusal to welcome the Aquarius, according to French government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux.

Macron confirmed the two leaders would meet in Paris for a working lunch on Friday.