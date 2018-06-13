FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 13, 2018 / 11:06 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

Italy scolds France for compromising relations over immigration: statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - France has compromised relations with Italy because of its “unjustifiable” condemnation of Rome’s decision to close its ports to humanitarian rescue ships, Foreign Minister Enzo Moavero said on Wednesday.

Migrants wait to disembark Italian Coast Guard's vessel "Diciotti" as they arrive at the Catania harbour, Italy, June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

The Italian minister summoned France’s envoy in Rome after French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday said Italy had acted with “cynicism and irresponsibility” in blocking the ports, and Gabriel Attal, a spokesman for Macron’s party, said: “The Italian position makes me vomit.”

The statements “are compromising Italian and French relations,” the foreign ministry quoted Moavero as telling the French envoy. “The tone used is unjustifiable,” he said.

Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Crispian Balmer

