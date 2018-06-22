FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Detained In Myanmar
June 22, 2018 / 6:31 PM / in an hour

Italy says Malta refuses to accept migrant ship, decision 'inhumane'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italy said on Friday that Malta had refused to take in a ship carrying more than 200 rescued migrants, calling the decision “absurd” and “inhumane”.

Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli made the comment on his Facebook page. He also posted a photo of an email from the Maltese Armed Forces saying the “Lifeline” was not in an SAR (Search and Rescue) situation. The Maltese email also said the ship “has not manifested any distress”.

Reporting by Philip Pullella; Editing by Mark Heinrich

