Hungary PM welcomes Italy's refusal to let migrant rescue ship dock

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban welcomed a decision by Italy not to allow a charity vessel crammed with rescued migrants to dock in Italian ports, saying it showed a will to protect maritime borders “at last”.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban adjusts his tie before addressing parliament in Budapest Hungary, May 18, 2018. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Italy plans to transfer the migrants onto other vessels and sail them all to Spain, despite appeals from humanitarian groups to let the group disembark immediately.

“It was so depressing to hear for years that it is impossible to protect maritime borders,” Orban told a news conference. “Will power has returned to Italy.”