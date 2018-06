VALENCIA, Spain (Reuters) - An Italian coast guard ship arrived in the Spanish port of Valencia on Sunday, carrying migrants rescued by the Aquarius charity-run vessel, which Rome refused to allow to dock a week ago.

Migrants sing on the deck of MV Aquarius, a search and rescue ship run in partnership between SOS Mediterranee and Medecins Sans Frontieres on their way to Spain, June 16, 2018. Karpov / SOS Mediterranee/handout via REUTERS

The coast guard ship is one of two Italian vessels that took on some of the Aquarius’s passengers before escorting it to Spain, at the invitation of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.