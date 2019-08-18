Spain says migrants on charity boat can disembark in Algeciras

MADRID (Reuters) - The Spanish government on Sunday offered Algeciras as a port to disembark the more than a hundred migrants on a charity rescue ship stranded off the coast of Italy after the boat had spent more than two weeks waiting for a port to dock.

The migrants, most of whom are African, were picked up by the Open Arms boat off the coast of Libya and have been waiting to disembark on the southern Italian island of Lampedusa.

Italy’s far-right Interior Minister Matteo Salvini has ordered his officials not to let the migrants disembark, though he made a partial concession on Saturday by allowing 27 minors to leave the boat.