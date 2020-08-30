At least three migrants die as boat catches fire off Italy

Emergency services carry a body at the dock of Le Castella after a migrant boat caught fire during rescue operations off the coast of Crotone, with some people still missing according to Italian media, Italy August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

CROTONE, Italy (Reuters) - At least three migrants died when a fire broke out on a boat carrying them close to the southern coast of Italy on Sunday, police and health officials said.

Another five migrants were injured and taken to hospital, health authorities in the Italian port city of Crotone said.

Two police officers were hurt as they tried to help the migrants, the Crotone police force said, without going into further details.