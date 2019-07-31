Italy says ends latest EU standoff over African asylum seekers

ROME (Reuters) - Italy called an end to its latest standoff with the European Union over uncontrolled African immigration on Wednesday, saying it would allow an Italian coastguard ship to disembark 116 asylum seekers in southern Italy in coming hours.

Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said he had reached an agreement with the EU for Germany, France, Portugal, Luxembourg and Ireland to take in the asylum seekers who have been stranded on the vessel since being rescued at sea last week.