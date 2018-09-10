FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
September 10, 2018 / 6:05 PM / Updated 33 minutes ago

Over 100 died in boat wreck off Libya Sept. 1-2: MSF

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - More than 100 migrants died in early September when their rubber boats were wrecked off the coast of Libya, the MSF aid agency on Monday quoted survivors as saying.

The two boats had set out from the Libyan coast early on Sept. 1, each carrying scores of people, mostly African, Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) said in a statement on its website.

One boat’s engine failed and the other began to deflate, it quoted a survivor as saying. Some survived by clinging to floating wreckage. Many people were brought to the Libyan port of Khoms on Sept. 2 by the Libyan coastguard, MSF said.

Writing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.