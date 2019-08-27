UNHCR says at least 40 feared dead or missing in shipwreck off Libya

GENEVA (Reuters) - About 40 people are feared dead or missing after the latest wreck of a boat carrying migrants bound for Europe off the coast of Libya, while about 60 people may have been rescued, U.N. refugee agency spokesman Charlie Yaxley said on Tuesday.

“Terrible news coming in of potentially large loss of life in a shipwreck off the coast of Libya,” Yaxley said in a tweet, adding that details were still sketchy.

“Around 60 people have been rescued and returned to shore. At least 40 people are estimated to be dead or missing.”

Unseaworthy vessels overloaded with migrants trying to reach Europe regularly capsize off Libya. Last week more than 100 people died, and a boat with about 250 capsized last month.

Thousands of people per year have died in the Mediterranean from among hundreds of thousands attempting the crossing from North Africa to Europe in recent years, although the number making the voyage has been declining.