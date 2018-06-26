Rescue ship Lifeline will dock in Malta, Italy says

ROME (Reuters) - The charity ship Lifeline, which has been stuck in international waters for five days with 230 migrants on board, will dock in Malta, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Tuesday after speaking with his Maltese counterpart Joseph Muscat.

“Italy will play its part and will take in part of the migrants aboard Lifeline, with the hope that other European countries will do the same, as some of them have already announced,” Conte said in a statement.