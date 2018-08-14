Malta says Aquarius rescue ship can dock, migrants to be shared

VALLETTA (Reuters) - Malta on Tuesday said it agreed to let the Aquarius humanitarian ship dock in one of its ports and disembark 141 migrants rescued off the coast of Libya last week, ending a European standoff over who should accept the ship.

Migrants are seen on board the MV Aquarius, in the Mediterranean Sea, between Malta and Linosa, August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

“Malta will be making a concession allowing the vessel to enter its ports, despite having no legal obligation to do so,” a government statement said.

“Malta will serve as a logistical base and all of the reportedly 141 migrants on board will be distributed amongst France, Germany, Luxembourg, Portugal and Spain,” it said.

The government also pointed out that a further 114 migrants were rescued at sea and brought to Malta on Monday. Sixty of them will be distributed among other EU member states.