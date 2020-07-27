Malta rescues 95 migrants from sinking dinghy

Rescued migrants disembark during their arrival in Senglea, in Valletta's Grand Harbour, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues, Malta July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

VALLETTA (Reuters) - Malta’s armed forces have rescued a group of 95 migrants found in distress on a dinghy north of Libya and brought them ashore at a military base near the capital Valletta, authorities said on Monday.

A volunteer organization, Alarm Phone, on Sunday morning said the dinghy was overcrowded and taking in water. It said the boat was located within Malta’s search-and-rescue region.

A Maltese patrol boat rescued another group of 63 migrants and brought them to Malta on July 17. One of those migrants later tested positive to COVID-19 and the medical authorities put the whole group in quarantine.