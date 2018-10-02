FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 2, 2018 / 10:48 AM / Updated an hour ago

34 migrants drown in Mediterranean shipwreck, 26 survivors: U.N.

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - Some 34 migrants have died in a shipwreck in the western Mediterranean, which 26 people survived, the U.N. migration agency said on Tuesday, citing the Moroccan navy and a Spanish aid agency.

Joel Millman, spokesman of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), told Reuters: “The boat was adrift since Sunday with 60 people aboard. At least 34 have drowned, it looks like there were 26 survivors.”

The information came from the Moroccan navy and a Spanish non-governmental organization Caminando Fronteras, he said.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by William Maclean

