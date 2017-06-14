FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 14, 2017 / 3:41 PM / 2 months ago

Norway cuts forecast of 2017 asylum seekers by 57 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway has cut its forecast of asylum seeker arrivals to just 3,000 people for 2017, down from a prediction of 7,000 made in March, acting Minister of Immigration and Integration Per Sandberg said on Wednesday.

"The new projection is due to lower-than-expected numbers so far, and that the seasonal (summer) upswing has so far been much smaller than anticipated," he said in a statement.

Arrivals so far this year are at 20-year lows, resulting in lower costs for the state, Sandberg of the anti-immigration Progress Party added.

In 2015, more than 30,000 people applied for asylum in Norway, a record for the nation of 5.3 million people.

Norway will hold a general election in September.

Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche

