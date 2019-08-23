Six EU states to take in Ocean Viking migrants: Commission

FILE PHOTO: Rescued migrants rest aboard the Ocean Viking ship at the Mediterranean Sea, August 21, 2019 in this still image taken from a social media video. MSF via REUTERS

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union’s top migration official said on Friday six countries in the bloc would take in migrants from the Ocean Viking rescue vessel.

“Welcome that a solution for the persons aboard Ocean Viking has been found and that all will be relocated,” Migration Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos said on Twitter, praising Malta for allowing the ship to dock and the people onboard to disembark.

He added that France, Germany, Romania, Luxembourg, Portugal and Ireland agreed to take the migrants in.