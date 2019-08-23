Ocean Viking ship with 356 migrants on board to dock in Malta: France

FILE PHOTO: Rescued migrants rest aboard the Ocean Viking ship at the Mediterranean Sea, August 21, 2019 in this still image taken from a social media video. MSF via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - The Ocean Viking ship which has been drifting in the Mediterranean for two weeks with rescued migrants on board will dock in Malta after six EU countries reached an agreement, France’s interior minister said on Friday.

Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said France would take in 150 out of the 356 migrants on board the rescue Norwegian-flagged ship. He added Germany, Portugal, Romania, Luxembourg and Ireland were also participating in the agreement.

Ocean Viking, was stranded at sea for two weeks awaiting port access after being denied entry by Malta and requests to Italy were left unanswered.

