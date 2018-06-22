FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 22, 2018 / 7:11 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

All of EU must help migrant recipient countries: Oettinger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) - All European Union countries need to help southern neighbors, where most migrants are arriving, European Commissioner Guenther Oettinger told reporters ahead of a mini-summit on migration in Brussels on Sunday.

FILE PHOTO: European Union Budget Commissioner Guenther Oettinger in Brussels, Belgium, May 2, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/File Photo

Oettinger told reporters in Luxembourg on Friday that the Sunday meeting should serve as a “a reminder of the way towards European unity”.

“I think that the whole of Europe must show solidarity towards those who are most affected, the Greeks, Malta, Cyprus, Bulgaria, Italy and Spain, to ease their burden and to reimburse and honor a part of their costs and efforts,” he said.

Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop and Robert-Jan Bartunek

