September 25, 2018 / 2:03 PM / Updated 5 hours ago

Portugal agrees to receive 10 migrants from rescue ship Aquarius 2

1 Min Read

LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal has agreed with France and Spain to receive 10 of 58 migrants from the rescue ship Aquarius 2, which is in the Mediterranean waiting to dock.

FILE PHOTO: Hands of migrants are seen on board the MV Aquarius in the harbour of Valletta, Malta, August 15, 2018. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Portugal’s interior ministry said in a statement it had agreed to take the migrants as part of a “response of solidarity to the flow of migrants seeking to reach Europe across the Meditteranean.”

France refused to allow the Aquarius 2 to dock in the port of Marseille on Tuesday. It is currently in the sea near Malta.

Reporting By Axel Bugge, editing by Catarina Demony

