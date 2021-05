Spain high court issues war crime case summons against Polisario Front leader Ghali

FILE PHOTO: Brahim Ghali, new secretary general of Polisario Front and president of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR), reacts during an extraordinary congress at the Sahrawi refugee camp of Dakhla, southeast of the Algerian city of Tindouf, July 9, 2016. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s high court on Wednesday summonsed Polisario Front leader Brahim Ghali to appear on June 1 for charges to be issued in a war crimes case against him, a court document seen by Reuters said.

The summons is the first step toward a potential trial.

Ghali, who is currently in hospital in northern Spain, declined to sign the summons, saying he had to refer to Algerian embassy first, the document said.

Ghali and other leaders of the Western Sahara rebel group, are accused by human rights groups and Western Sahara individuals of genocide, murder, terrorism, torture and disappearances, the document said.