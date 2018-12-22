Spanish charity Open Arms rescues 311 migrants off Libya

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish charity Proactiva Open Arms has rescued 311 migrants in the Mediterranean sea off the coast of Libya, it said on Saturday.

The migrants will be taken to the Spanish port of Algeciras after the charity’s vessel was refused entry by several European countries, including Malta and Italy. A newborn baby and his mother were taken by helicopter to Malta.

Proactiva Open Arms operates between Libya and southern Europe in a mission aimed at aiding migrants who have found themselves in trouble attempting to cross the sea from north Africa.