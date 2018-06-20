EU leaders commit to curb immigration more, limit refugee movement: draft

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Leaders of EU states primarily affected by migration will commit on Sunday to step up efforts to curb arrivals to Europe and restrict the movements of those who have claimed asylum, a draft joint statement showed on Wednesday.

“We are determined to achieve progress in further reducing the number of illegal arrivals to the European Union in particular by means of strengthened external border protection, common, harmonized asylum procedures and intensified cooperation with transit countries as well as countries of origin,” said the text, which was seen by Reuters and could still change.

“At the same time, we see a strong need to (prevent) ...unlawful crossing of internal borders between member states by irregular migrants and asylum seekers and by ensuring swift readmissions by the competent member state.”