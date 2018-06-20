FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
June 20, 2018 / 4:52 PM / in an hour

EU leaders commit to curb immigration more, limit refugee movement: draft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Leaders of EU states primarily affected by migration will commit on Sunday to step up efforts to curb arrivals to Europe and restrict the movements of those who have claimed asylum, a draft joint statement showed on Wednesday.

“We are determined to achieve progress in further reducing the number of illegal arrivals to the European Union in particular by means of strengthened external border protection, common, harmonized asylum procedures and intensified cooperation with transit countries as well as countries of origin,” said the text, which was seen by Reuters and could still change.

“At the same time, we see a strong need to (prevent) ...unlawful crossing of internal borders between member states by irregular migrants and asylum seekers and by ensuring swift readmissions by the competent member state.”

Reporting by Jan Strupczewski and Gabriela Baczynska

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.