June 24, 2018 / 6:27 PM / Updated an hour ago

Italy's Conte 'decidedly satisfied' with Brussels migrant meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Sunday he was “decidedly satisfied” with the meeting in Brussels on Sunday with other European Union leaders on the issue of migration.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte speaks after arriving to take part in an emergency European Union leaders summit on immigration, in Brussels, Belgium June 24, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

“We have steered the debate that is under way in the right direction,” Conte said in a Tweet.

Italy presented a document at the meeting calling on, among other things, European Union countries to accept their share of economic migrants entering the bloc, or get less EU money.

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Janet Lawrence

