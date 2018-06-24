EU leaders discuss migration in Brussels

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A group of European Union leaders gathered in Brussels on Sunday to discuss a common approach to asylum and migration.

Flags of 16 EU countries are seen ahead of an emergency European Union leaders summit on immigration at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium June 24, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Below are the leaders’ comments on arriving for talks.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte

“We are here to present the Italian proposal, a completely new Italian proposal based on a new paradigm on the issue of migration. It is called ‘European Multilevel Strategy for Migration.’ There are six conditions and 10 objectives. It is aimed at proposing a precise policy of regulating and managing migratory flows in an effective and sustainable manner. It is a proposal that aims to overcome the Dublin Regulation. Let us remember that regulation is based on an emergency-based logic, while in reality we want to tackle the problem in a structural way. Our public opinion is asking for this.”

Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel

“It is not about the survival of a chancellor, it is about finding common solution to a common migration and asylum policy in Europe.”

German Chancellor Angela Merkel

“One large part of today’s discussions will be protecting the outside borders and how we reduce illegal migration to Europe. There will also be a discussion about secondary migration, how do we treat each other fairly inside Schengen, how can we find a reasonable balance.”

“We discuss this here in view of the European Council. But we know that at the European Council, unfortunately, we will not have a complete solution of the migration issue. That is why there will be bilateral and trilateral agreements, how can we help each other - not always wait for all 28 members but think about what is important to whom. This search for a ‘modus vivendi’ and continue to work on having a joint European solution is at the center of today’s talks. Work will continue in the coming days. Today is a advisory and working meeting. It is a first exchange, not more and not less. But regarding the question: can we get bilateral and trilateral agreements in the coming days, this meeting is very important.”

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez

“Our position is that Spain ... is fulfilling our commitments. Of course we are committed with the European Union, we are willing to reach this common response toe a global challenge which is the migration flows that are coming especially now from western Mediterranean and we would ask for the support from our comrades, other member states, in order to control better the flow that we are suffering now from the western Mediterranean.”

Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel

“What is important for Belgium are controlling the external borders of the European Union. This is a prerequisite to safe the free movement of people in the Schengen zone. The second important point today is to make clear what the potential conditions are for hotspots and reception centers in line with international law. The third point is that it is very important to get an agreement on Dublin to guarantee solidarity and responsibility.”