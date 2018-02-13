FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 13, 2018 / 2:30 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Austria to host EU migration summit in September: Kurz

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austria will host an EU summit on migration on Sept. 20, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz told reporters on Tuesday after meeting EU summit chair Donald Tusk in Vienna.

The focus of the meeting in the Austrian capital would be the “fight against illegal migration”, said Kurz, whose new coalition with the right-wing Freedom Party has made it a priority to avoid a repeat of the chaotic mass flows of refugees and migrants into Austria from the Balkans in 2015.

Austria will hold the presidency of EU ministerial councils from July until December this year.

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald in Brussels; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek

