BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Germany, France, Italy, Austria and others will hold a special meeting on migration in Brussels on Sunday, an EU diplomat said on Wednesday.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for the weekly cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, June 20, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Germany’s coalition government almost cracked apart as Merkel’s Christian Democrats and their sister party - Bavaria’s Christian Social Union (CSU) - rowed over immigration but the CSU on Monday gave Merkel two weeks to get a deal with European allies.