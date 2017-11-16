FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey expects EU to provide total 6 billion euros under migrant deal by end-2018: minister
November 16, 2017 / 7:59 AM / Updated an hour ago

Turkey expects EU to provide total 6 billion euros under migrant deal by end-2018: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey expects the European Union to provide the remaining portion of the 3 billion euros ($3.53 billion) which the bloc pledged under a migrant deal by end-2017, according to the text of a speech by Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Thursday.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu attends a news conference in Ankara, Turkey, October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

In the text of the speech, which he was making to a parliamentary budget commission, Cavusoglu also said Ankara expected a further 3 billion euros to be allocated by end-2018.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
