August 15, 2018 / 12:32 PM / Updated 36 minutes ago

Migrant rescue ship arrives in Malta following standoff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VALLETTA (Reuters) - The Mediterranean rescue ship Aquarius arrived at Valletta harbor in Malta on Wednesday to disembark 141 migrants, ending a five-day tug-of-war between European Union countries which had seen the vessel banned from docking in several ports.

Migrants are seen onboard the humanitarian ship Aquarius at Boiler Wharf in Senglea, in Valletta's Grand Harbour, Malta August 15, 2018. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

The ship, run by the Franco-German charity SOS Mediterranee and Doctors without Borders (MSF), was allowed in after France, Germany, Luxembourg, Portugal and Spain agreed on Tuesday to take in the migrants.

Reporting by Chris Scicluna; Editing by Sarah White and Matthew Mpoke Bigg

