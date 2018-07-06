FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 6, 2018 / 10:54 AM / Updated an hour ago

EU to make new proposal on protecting external borders: Juncker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - The European Commission will make a new proposal on how to protect the European Union’s external borders in September, President Jean-Claude Juncker said.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker delivers a speech during a debate on the outcome of the last June 28-29 EU summit at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, July 3, 2018. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

“We agreed today that in September the Commission would make a proposal on the protection of the external border,” Juncker, visiting Vienna for the start of Austria’s six-month presidency of the European Union, said on Friday.

Austria’s Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said earlier he hoped EU leaders would reach an agreement on strengthening the border agency Frontex at an informal meeting in Salzburg.

Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Janet Lawrence

