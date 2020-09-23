SEB money-laundering problems 'not new', says Swedish FSA

FILE PHOTO: SEB bank sign is seen on the bank's building in Tallinn, Estonia December 1, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden’s financial watchdog said on Wednesday that it was well known that lender SEB had past deficiencies regarding money-laundering in the Baltics after Swedish Television (SVT) aired a programme saying 8.2 billion Swedish crowns ($919 million) in suspicious funds had passed through the bank.

“The fact that there has been suspected illicit financial flows through SEB in the Baltic region is something that has been reported on...so in that sense this information is not new,” the FSA told Reuters.

SEB was fined 1 billion crowns by Sweden’s financial watchdog in June for failures in compliance and governance in relation to anti-money-laundering controls in the Baltics..