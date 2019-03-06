Prosecutors take note of possible Dutch ties to money laundering

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch prosecutors on Wednesday said they are evaluating signals of Dutch involvement in a money laundering network alleged to have channeled billions of euros from Russia.

“We have received signals of Dutch involvement. This has our attention,” spokeswoman Marieke van der Molen said.

Dutch magazine de Groene Amsterdammer - part of a collective of European news outlets called the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) - on Tuesday alleged that Dutch banks ING, ABN Amro and unlisted Rabobank had facilitated several hundred million euros in improper payments.