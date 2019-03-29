U.S. authority sent Nordea and SEB information requests: Bloomberg

FILE PHOTO: The Nordea Bank AB logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - New York’s financial regulator has sent letters to Nordic banks Nordea and SEB asking for detailed information about their dealings with Danske Bank, Bloomberg reported, citing an unidentified source.

Several banks have been dragged into a money laundering scandal involving Denmark’s Danske Bank, whose Estonian branch was used for 200 billion euros ($227 billion) of suspicious payments between 2007 and 2015, knocking their shares and fuelling investor fears.

The banks were also asked to give more information about their dealings with Mossack Fonseca, the law firm at the center of the so called Panama Papers scandal, Bloomberg reported.

“We have a close cooperation with authorities in all countries where we operate, however we don’t go into details regarding our dialogue with the authorities,” Nordea said in an e-mailed statement to Reuters on Friday.

SEB could not be immediately reached for comment.