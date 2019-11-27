Business News
November 27, 2019 / 8:30 AM / Updated an hour ago

SEB has not seen evidence of link to Magnitsky affair: CEO

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: CEO of Swedish banking group SEB Johan Torgeby presents the company's third quarter results during a news conference at the SEB headquaters in Stockholm, Sweden, October 23, 2019. Janerik Henriksson/TT News Agency/via REUTERS

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - SEB (SEBa.ST) has not found any evidence that any of the companies that were on sanction lists for involvement in a well-known Russian tax-fraud had ever been clients in the bank, SEB (SEBa.ST) CEO Johan Torgeby said on Wednesday.

“We have not seen any evidence that any of the 179 companies on a sanctions list for their connection to the Magnitsky affair has ever been a client of SEB,” Torgeby told Reuters.

Swedish Television reported earlier on Wednesday that it had obtained a list of 194 clients of Swedish bank SEB connected to suspected money laundering in Estonia. SVT said it had found that around 475 million Swedish crowns ($49.35 million) connected to the so-called Magnitsky affair in Russia moved through SEB accounts.

Reporting by Johan Ahlander and Colm Fulton, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below