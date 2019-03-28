Swedbank says has been truthful over money laundering probes

FILE PHOTO: Swedbank's headquarters are pictured in Sundbyberg, Stockholm, Sweden March 27, 2019. Anders Wiklund/TT News Agency/via REUTERS

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedbank believes it has been honest with authorities looking into allegations that accounts at the bank may have been used for money laundering, its chairman said on Thursday.

“It is our opinion that we have been truthful and correct in our relation with authorities,” Lars Idermark told shareholders at the company’s annual shareholder meeting.

The bank fired CEO Birgitte Bonnesen hours before the meeting.