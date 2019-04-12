Estonian prosecutor says Browder complaint against Swedbank added to Danske probe

FILE PHOTO: Swedbank sign is seen on the top of the bank's Latvian head office in Riga, Latvia, April 9, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/File Photo

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Estonian prosecutors said on Friday a criminal complaint against Swedish lender Swedbank over potential money laundering brought by investor Bill Browder would be added to an ongoing investigation into Danske Bank.

“Depending on the information gathered during the investigation the prosecutor can decide, whether, or which parts of the criminal investigation should be separated into a stand-alone investigation,” the prosecutor’s office said in an emailed statement.

Estonia’s prosecutors said earlier this month they had received a criminal complaint against Swedbank from Browder and would decide whether to start an investigation based on that complaint.