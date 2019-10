A view of the Swedbank in Tallinn, Estonia October 3, 2019. Picture taken October 3, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

TALLINN (Reuters) - Swedbank (SWEDa.ST) Chairman Goran Persson said on Friday the bank was committed to its Estonian business, where it replaced top management earlier this week amid a money laundering investigation.

“We intend to not only stay, but to continue to grow in Estonia,” Persson told a news conference.