Swedbank says authorities searched headquarters

FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past a Swedbank branch in Riga October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins//File Photo

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedbank confirmed on Wednesday that the Swedish Economic Crime Authority had searched its Stockholm headquarters but said no one had been informed they were suspected of a crime.

“At this point of time, no individual or legal entity has been served (with a notice of a) suspicion of (having committed) a crime,” Swedbank said in a statement. “As communicated before, we will cooperate with the authorities.” Sweden’s Economic Crime Authority said earlier on Wednesday it was carrying out a search at Swedbank’s head office in relation to an ongoing investigation into whether the bank breached insider trading regulations.