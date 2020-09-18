Swedish FSA says investigating Swedbank over potential market abuse

FILE PHOTO: A view of the Swedbank in Tallinn, Estonia October 3, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden’s financial watchdog said on Friday it was investigating lender Swedbank for potential market abuse, confirming a statement by the bank earlier on Friday.

“The FSA has notified Swedbank that the authority is investigating the bank for suspected breaches of the obligations to disclose insider information and to establish insider lists ... in connection with suspected money laundering,” a spokesman for the watchdog told Reuters.

The FSA will not comment further, the spokesman said.