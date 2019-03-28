Swedish minister 'outraged' over Swedbank handling of money laundering allegations

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden’s financial markets minister on Thursday expressed outrage over how Swedbank had handled money laundering allegations against it, saying separately it could put confidence in the financial system at risk.

“I am outraged over how badly Swedbank has handled this matter,” Financial Markets Minister Per Bolund told Swedish TV4 in an interview. Swedbank earlier on Thursday sacked its CEO Birgitte Bonnesen.

Bolund told DiTV in a separate interview that firing Bonnesen was not enough.

“They should have cooperated with authorities and instead they have done the complete opposite and that is completely unacceptable. It puts both confidence in Swedbank and the whole financial system at risk - and Sweden’s reputation,” he said.