Estonia launches separate Swedbank money laundering investigation

FILE PHOTO: A view of the Swedbank in Tallinn, Estonia October 3, 2019. Picture taken October 3, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/File Photo

TALLINN (Reuters) - Estonia’s police and prosecutor have launched a separate criminal investigation of Swedbank (SWEDa.ST) over alleged money laundering in 2011-2017, the state prosecutor’s office said on Tuesday.

“Based on the current information Estonia was possibly used as a transit country in a money laundering scheme,” it said in a statement.

Estonia has earlier said its investigation of Swedbank activities were part of an investigation into Danske Bank money laundering in Estonia.

Swedbank was not immediately available to comment.