Swedbank top investor has confidence in CEO after money laundering report

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedbank’s biggest investor said it had confidence in the lender’s chief executive and board after the findings of an external review were published on Friday, saying it was satisfied by the bank’s assurance it had complied with regulations.

“The bank has assured that they have complied with applicable regulations and reported suspicious transactions to authorities in all countries concerned,” Lennart Haglund, chairman of the Savings Banks’ Owners Association and head of Swedbank’s nomination committee, said in a statement.

“We are closely monitor developments and have confidence in both the bank’s board and the CEO,” he said.

Related Coverage Swedbank investor says unsatisfied by report on money laundering links